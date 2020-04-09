Admiral Group plc 5.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Admiral Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ADM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Admiral Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.5% from today’s opening price of 2222 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 144 points and decreased 109 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2402 GBX while the 52 week low is 1858.5 GBX.

Admiral Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,250.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,192.34. There are currently 294,037,749 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,337,345. Market capitalisation for LON:ADM is £6,307,109,716 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn