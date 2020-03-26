Admiral Group plc 24.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Admiral Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ADM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Admiral Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.8% from today’s opening price of 2124 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 116 points and decreased 191 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2402 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1858.5 GBX.

Admiral Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,258.01 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,188.95. There are currently 294,037,749 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,490. Market capitalisation for LON:ADM is £6,504,115,007 GBP.

