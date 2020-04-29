Admiral Group plc 1.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ADM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Admiral Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 2300 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.2% from today’s opening price of 2328 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 127 points and increased 20 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2402 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1858.5 GBX.

Admiral Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,236.76 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,190.37. There are currently 294,037,749 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,068,847. Market capitalisation for LON:ADM is £6,942,231,253 GBP.

