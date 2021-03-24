ADIDAS AG NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.8% Downside

ADIDAS AG NA O.N. with ticker code (ADS.DE) have now 35 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €231.00 and €126. so the average target price would be €200.14. With the stocks previous close at €281.20 this would indicate that there is a downside of -28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €286.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to €281.82. The company has a market cap of €55b. Company Website: http://www.adidas-group.com

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; accessories and gear, such as bags, balls, and fitness equipment; and golf products under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities. It sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores; and wholesale distribution, as well as its e-commerce channel. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.