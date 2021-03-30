ADIDAS AG NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.2% Downside

ADIDAS AG NA O.N. found using the Ticker (ADS.DE) have now 35 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €231.00 and €126. with a mean TP of €200.14. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €264.10 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -24.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €286.28 while the 200 day moving average is €281.97. The company has a market cap of €51b. Find out more information at: http://www.adidas-group.com

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; accessories and gear, such as bags, balls, and fitness equipment; and golf products under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities. It sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores; and wholesale distribution, as well as its e-commerce channel. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.