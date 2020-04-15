Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 306.5% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc found using ticker (ADIL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 306.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.32 while the 200 day moving average is 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adialpharma.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

