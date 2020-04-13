Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc found using ticker (ADIL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 300.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.67. The market cap for the company is $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.adialpharma.com
Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.