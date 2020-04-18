Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 262.3% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc with ticker code (ADIL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 262.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.66. The market cap for the company is $17m. Find out more information at: http://www.adialpharma.com
Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.