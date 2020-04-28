Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 249.7% Upside Posted by: Amilia Stone 28th April 2020 #VALUE! Click here to be notified of future articles like this or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks Join us on our new LinkedIn page Follow us on LinkedIn You can read the full ADIL archive by clicking the EPIC code. ADIL 2020-04-28 Amilia Stone tweet Other news with this EPIC Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 254.6% Upside 24th April 2020 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 226.8% Upside 22nd April 2020 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 204.9% Upside 19th April 2020 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 262.3% Upside 18th April 2020 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 306.5% Upside 15th April 2020 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside 13th April 2020