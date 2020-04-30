Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 249.7% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc found using ticker (ADIL) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 249.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adialpharma.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn