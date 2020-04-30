Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 249.7% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc found using ticker (ADIL) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 249.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adialpharma.com
Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.