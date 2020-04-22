Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 226.8% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc with ticker code (ADIL) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 226.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.31 and the 200 day MA is 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adialpharma.com
Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.