Adesto Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Adesto Technologies Corporation with ticker code (IOTS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.55 and 12 and has a mean target at 12.45. Now with the previous closing price of 11.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.95 while the 200 day moving average is 8.87. The company has a market cap of $361m. Company Website: http://www.adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Corporation provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that comprise essential building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company’s technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies that are delivered to customers as discrete products, application-specific integrated circuits, distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today’s connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a collaboration with HCC Embedded to support the new Adesto FusionHD serial flash technology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

