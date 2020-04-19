Adesto Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Adesto Technologies Corporation with ticker code (IOTS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.55 and 12 and has a mean target at 12.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.9 while the 200 day moving average is 8.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $363m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Corporation provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that comprise essential building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company’s technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies that are delivered to customers as discrete products, application-specific integrated circuits, distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today’s connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a collaboration with HCC Embedded to support the new Adesto FusionHD serial flash technology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn