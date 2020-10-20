ADDvantage Technologies Group, – Consensus Indicates Potential 261.9% Upside

ADDvantage Technologies Group, with ticker code (AEY) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.6 and 7.6 with the average target price sitting at 7.6. Now with the previous closing price of 2.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 261.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.addvantagetechnologies.com

ADDvantage Technologies Group, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S. wireless carriers, communication tower companies, national integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment also offers installation, upgradation, and maintenance of technology on cell sites; and the construction of new small cells for 5G. The Telecommunications segment provides central office equipment that include optical transport, switching, and data center equipment for communication networks; customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, Internet protocol private branch exchange phones, and routers; and decommissioning services for surplus and obsolete telecom equipment. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group in December 1999. ADDvantage Technologies Group was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas.

