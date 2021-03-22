AdaptHealth Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 47.22. Now with the previous closing price of 35.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The day 50 moving average is 34.31 and the 200 day moving average is 31.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.