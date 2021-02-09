AdaptHealth Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 45.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The 50 day MA is 37.48 while the 200 day moving average is 28.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,639m. Find out more information at: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.