AdaptHealth Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. found using ticker (AHCO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 45.57. With the stocks previous close at 37.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.55 while the 200 day moving average is 26.87. The market cap for the company is $3,607m. Company Website: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.