AdaptHealth Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 34.93. With the stocks previous close at 29.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 27.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,687m. Company Website: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.