AdaptHealth Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 19. With the stocks previous close at 17.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 15.62 and the 200 day MA is 12.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,289m. Find out more information at: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn