AdaptHealth Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is 15.51 and the 200 day MA is 12.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,297m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

