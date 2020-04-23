AdaptHealth Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. with ticker code (AHCO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The day 50 moving average is 15.54 while the 200 day moving average is 12.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,171m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

