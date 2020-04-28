AdaptHealth Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

AdaptHealth Corp. found using ticker (AHCO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with a mean TP of 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.46 and the 200 day MA is 12.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,175m. Company Website: http://www.adapthealth.com

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

