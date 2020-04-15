Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporat – Consenus Indicates Potential 177.8% Upside

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporat with ticker code (ADMP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 177.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.63. The company has a market cap of $28m. Company Website: http://www.adamispharmaceuticals.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men’s and women’s health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

