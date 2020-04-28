Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporat – Consenus Indicates Potential 170.3% Upside

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporat found using ticker (ADMP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 170.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.37 and the 200 day MA is 0.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $29m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adamispharmaceuticals.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men’s and women’s health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

