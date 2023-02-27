Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Acuity Brands with ticker code (AYI) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 180 with a mean TP of 193.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 193.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 179.6 and the 200 day moving average is 173.9. The company has a market cap of $6,123m. Find out more information at: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $6,135m based on the market concensus.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management platform and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls and Atrius brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

