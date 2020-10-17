Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Acuity Brands found using ticker (AYI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 50 and has a mean target at 104. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.02 while the 200 day moving average is 95.84. The market cap for the company is $3,807m. Company Website: http://www.acuitybrands.com

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn