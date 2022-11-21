Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Acuity Brands with ticker code (AYI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 170 and has a mean target at 193. Now with the previous closing price of 182.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 172.07 and the 200 day MA is 174.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,988m. Find out more information at: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $6,341m based on the market concensus.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management platform and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls and Atrius brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.