Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Acuity Brands found using ticker (AYI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 187 with a mean TP of 213.63. Now with the previous closing price of 170.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 183.77 while the 200 day moving average is 190.45. The company has a market cap of $5,940m. Find out more information at: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $7,430m based on the market concensus.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management systems and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls, Atrius, and Rockpile Ventures brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.