Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Acuity Brands found using ticker (AYI) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 225 and 170 calculating the mean target price we have 194.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 161.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 165.28 and the 200 day moving average is 187.96. The market cap for the company is $5,380m. Find out more information at: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $6,469m based on the market concensus.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management systems and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls, Atrius, and Rockpile Ventures brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.