Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Acuity Brands with ticker code (AYI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 170 calculating the mean target price we have 193.88. Now with the previous closing price of 166.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 167.81 and the 200 day MA is 175.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,692m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $6,625m based on the market concensus.

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management systems and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls, Atrius, and Rockpile Ventures brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

