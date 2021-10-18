Acuity Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Acuity Brands found using ticker (AYI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 235 and 165 calculating the mean target price we have 210.56. Now with the previous closing price of 208.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 182.08 and the 200 day MA is 179.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,418m. Visit the company website at: http://www.acuitybrands.com

Acuity Brands provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location aware applications; and light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-light, Cyclone, Eureka, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, DGLogik, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. Acuity Brands was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.