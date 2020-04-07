Activision Blizzard, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Activision Blizzard, Inc found using ticker (ATVI) have now 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87.5 and 49 with a mean TP of 68.95. With the stocks previous close at 59.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.7 while the 200 day moving average is 57.23. The market cap for the company is $47,384m. Company Website: http://www.activisionblizzard.com

Activision Blizzard, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing; Blizzard Entertainment; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offer downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it operate esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company’s key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn