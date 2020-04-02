Activision Blizzard, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Activision Blizzard, Inc with ticker code (ATVI) now have 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87.5 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 68.24. Now with the previous closing price of 59.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.89 and the 200 day MA is 57.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $44,230m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.activisionblizzard.com

Activision Blizzard develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing; Blizzard Entertainment; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offer downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it operate esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

