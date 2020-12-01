Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTTU) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.4. The company has a market cap of $469m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

Share on Stocktwits

0

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.