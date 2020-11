Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTTU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 with a mean TP of 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.05 and the 200 day moving average is 11.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $469m. Company Website: 0

0