Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.7% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.93 and 0.93 with the average target price sitting at 0.93. With the stocks previous close at 9.98 this would indicate that there is a downside of -90.7%. The day 50 moving average is 9.87 and the 200 day MA is 10. The market capitalisation for the company is $374m. Find out more information at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn