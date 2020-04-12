Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.6% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0.93 and 0.93 calculating the mean target price we have 0.93. Now with the previous closing price of 9.88 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -90.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.95 while the 200 day moving average is 10. The company has a market cap of $372m. Visit the company website at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

