Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.6% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.93 and 0.93 with a mean TP of 0.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.93 this indicates there is a potential downside of -90.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10. The market cap for the company is $373m. Company Website: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

