Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.6% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.6% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.93 and 0.93 and has a mean target at 0.93. With the stocks previous close at 9.89 this would imply there is a potential downside of -90.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.94 and the 200 day moving average is 10. The company has a market cap of $372m. Find out more information at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.