Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.0% Upside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (ACTTU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 18 with a mean TP of 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 70.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.65 and the 200 day moving average is 10.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $382m. Visit the company website at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

