Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.0% Upside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (ACTTU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 18 with a mean TP of 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.0%. The 50 day MA is 10.64 and the 200 day MA is 10.62. The company has a market cap of $382m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

