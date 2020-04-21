Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.6% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (ACTTU) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 10. Now with the previous closing price of 10.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.71 and the 200 day moving average is 10.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $382m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

