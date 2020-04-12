Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (ACTTU) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 10.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $371m. Find out more information at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

