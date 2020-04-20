Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (ACTTU) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 10.3 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $382m. Company Website: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn