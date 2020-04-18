Act II Global Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (ACTTU) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.74 while the 200 day moving average is 10.6. The market cap for the company is $371m. Find out more information at: 0

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

