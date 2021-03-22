Twitter
Achieve Life Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 255.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Achieve Life Sciences with ticker code (ACHV) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 12.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 255.3%. The day 50 moving average is 12.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.83. The market cap for the company is $76m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.achievelifesciences.com

Achieve Life Sciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

