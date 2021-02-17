Achieve Life Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 186.6% Upside

Achieve Life Sciences with ticker code (ACHV) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 45.2. Now with the previous closing price of 15.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 186.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.11 and the 200 day moving average is 9.34. The market cap for the company is $92m. Find out more information at: http://www.achievelifesciences.com

Achieve Life Sciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.