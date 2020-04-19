Acer Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 432.5% Upside

Acer Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (ACER) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 and has a mean target at 9. With the stocks previous close at 1.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 432.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.29 and the 200 day MA is 3.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acertx.com

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

