Acer Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 381.3% Upside

Acer Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (ACER) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9. With the stocks previous close at 1.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 381.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.36 and the 200 day MA is 3.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acertx.com

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

