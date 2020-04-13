Acer Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

Acer Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (ACER) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9. With the stocks previous close at 2.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.6 and the 200 day moving average is 3.43. The company has a market cap of $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.acertx.com

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

